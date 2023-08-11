Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+145). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Milwaukee's past three games has been 8.8, a run in which the Brewers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 34-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Brewers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 116 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-61-5).

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 29-27 27-23 35-31 46-35 16-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.