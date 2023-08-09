Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .201 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27 games this year (26.2%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.218
|AVG
|.183
|.294
|OBP
|.277
|.426
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|60/21
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.
