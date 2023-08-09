Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 53 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Canha has had an RBI in 21 games this year (22.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 93 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.82 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
