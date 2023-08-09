Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 53 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Canha has had an RBI in 21 games this year (22.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 93 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings