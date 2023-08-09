Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 121 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (489 total runs).

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.226).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Houser has five quality starts this year.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

