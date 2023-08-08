The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .281.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this season (65 of 94), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 94), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .285 AVG .277 .364 OBP .338 .442 SLG .462 18 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 27 29/21 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings