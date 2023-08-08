Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .252 with two doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (21.4%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .239 AVG .264 .350 OBP .338 .403 SLG .347 5 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings