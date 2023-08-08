Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rockies.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .227 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (50 of 87), with at least two hits 15 times (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with two or more RBI nine times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 87 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.241
|AVG
|.211
|.322
|OBP
|.307
|.424
|SLG
|.317
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|54/17
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 54th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 59th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
