Brian Anderson -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .227 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (50 of 87), with at least two hits 15 times (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with two or more RBI nine times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 87 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .241 AVG .211 .322 OBP .307 .424 SLG .317 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 54/17 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings