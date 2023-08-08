Brian Anderson -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .227 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (50 of 87), with at least two hits 15 times (17.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with two or more RBI nine times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31 of 87 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 41
.241 AVG .211
.322 OBP .307
.424 SLG .317
15 XBH 8
6 HR 3
24 RBI 14
54/17 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Freeland (4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 54th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 59th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.