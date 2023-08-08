Brewers vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
The Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) take the field against the Colorado Rockies (44-68) on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-12) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- The Brewers' Miley (6-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.01 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 14 games this season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Miley has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Wade Miley vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB with 480 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The Rockies have gone 6-for-23 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- During 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
- Freeland has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Freeland has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year heading into this outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.469), and 63rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Kyle Freeland vs. Brewers
- The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .234 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 881 total hits and 21st in MLB action with 486 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and are 22nd in all of MLB with 119 home runs.
- Freeland has a 0 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP against the Brewers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .188 batting average over one appearance.
