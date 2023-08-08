Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) on Tuesday, August 8, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+170). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 8-24 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

