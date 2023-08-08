Carlos Santana and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 119 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .380 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Milwaukee ranks 21st in runs scored with 486 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Brewers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.225).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty went four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Miley is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller

