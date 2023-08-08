Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) matching up at American Family Field (on August 8) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (6-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-12).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 57 times and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-4 when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 486 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

