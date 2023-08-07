William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .276 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (31.2%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (41.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.277
|.358
|OBP
|.338
|.431
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|27
|28/21
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Lambert (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
