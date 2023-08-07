Brewers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) facing off at American Family Field (on August 7) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Brewers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (7-8) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-2) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have won 32 out of the 56 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has entered three games this season favored by -250 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
- The Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored 474 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Bailey Falter
|August 6
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
