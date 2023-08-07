Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) facing off at American Family Field (on August 7) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (7-8) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-2) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 32 out of the 56 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has entered three games this season favored by -250 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 474 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule