The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 57 of 102 games this season (55.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 27 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.3% of his games this year (37 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .223 AVG .183 .300 OBP .277 .435 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 59/21 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

