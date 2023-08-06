Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 120 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 76 of 108 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (29.6%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (14.8%).
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 21 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.307
|AVG
|.274
|.397
|OBP
|.353
|.495
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|33
|49/28
|K/BB
|47/25
|13
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.335), and 46th in K/9 (8).
