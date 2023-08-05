Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays square off at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .260/.330/.508 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has put up 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.343/.448 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.
- He's slashing .300/.346/.429 so far this season.
- Merrifield heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.