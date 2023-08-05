Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 120 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.9%).
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with more than one RBI 16 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 54 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.313
|AVG
|.274
|.401
|OBP
|.353
|.505
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|33
|48/27
|K/BB
|47/25
|12
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old lefty.
