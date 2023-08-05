Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 120 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.9%).

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with more than one RBI 16 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 54 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .313 AVG .274 .401 OBP .353 .505 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 30 RBI 33 48/27 K/BB 47/25 12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings