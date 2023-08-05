The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .227 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has an RBI in 24 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .242 AVG .211 .326 OBP .307 .418 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 52/17 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings