Brewers vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter.
Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.
- He's going for his seventh straight quality start.
- Burnes has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with 451 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 105 home runs (25th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter
- Falter will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
