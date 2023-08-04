The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .277 with 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Contreras has had a hit in 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (32 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .277 AVG .277 .358 OBP .338 .439 SLG .462 16 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 27 26/19 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings