William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .277 with 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Contreras has had a hit in 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (32 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.277
|AVG
|.277
|.358
|OBP
|.338
|.439
|SLG
|.462
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|27
|26/19
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.19 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 9.19 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
