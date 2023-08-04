On Friday, Mark Canha (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 88 games (30.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 44 .000 AVG .239 .200 OBP .341 .000 SLG .380 0 XBH 13 0 HR 3 0 RBI 16 1/0 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings