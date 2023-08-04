Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.9%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Anderson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 30 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .247 AVG .211 .327 OBP .307 .427 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 51/16 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings