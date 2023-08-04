Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Anderson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 30 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.211
|.327
|OBP
|.307
|.427
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|51/16
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Priester (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put together a 9.19 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
