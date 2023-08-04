On Friday, August 4, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.76 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (2-1, 9.19 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 31 out of the 53 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 40.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 10-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 1st Win NL Central +115 - 1st

