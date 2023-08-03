The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .204 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 55 of 99 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (17.2%).

In 15.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (35.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .227 AVG .183 .300 OBP .277 .453 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings