Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .228.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 35 games this year (35.4%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|5
|.232
|AVG
|.105
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.384
|SLG
|.263
|15
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|1
|31/22
|K/BB
|3/2
|4
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller will try to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.97), 30th in WHIP (1.219), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
