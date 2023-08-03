How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Adrian Houser, who will start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 113 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).
- The Brewers are 27th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 452 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers' .311 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.240).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houser (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Houser enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Houser is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|L 11-5
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Rich Hill
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Kyle Freeland
