Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Nationals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 98 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.2%).
- He has scored in 35 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.227
|AVG
|.187
|.300
|OBP
|.282
|.453
|SLG
|.332
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|54/23
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (6-8) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.42 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.