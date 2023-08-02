Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .161.
- In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), Taylor has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 29 games so far this season.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|.216
|AVG
|.125
|.237
|OBP
|.138
|.351
|SLG
|.196
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|13/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
