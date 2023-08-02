Tyrone Taylor -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .161.
  • In 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), Taylor has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 29 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 18
.216 AVG .125
.237 OBP .138
.351 SLG .196
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 3
13/1 K/BB 11/1
2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.