Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .264 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has driven in a run in 23 games this season (27.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (29.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.254
|AVG
|.274
|.316
|OBP
|.289
|.366
|SLG
|.384
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|31/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|7
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
