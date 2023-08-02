Christian Yelich -- batting .310 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 114 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 of 104 games this year, and more than once 21 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .300 AVG .274 .387 OBP .355 .495 SLG .466 21 XBH 22 7 HR 9 28 RBI 32 46/25 K/BB 46/25 12 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings