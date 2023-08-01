Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .205 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 54 of 97 games this season (55.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (35.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.227
|AVG
|.185
|.300
|OBP
|.278
|.453
|SLG
|.326
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|54/22
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.27), 50th in WHIP (1.411), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
