The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .205 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 54 of 97 games this season (55.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (35.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .227 AVG .185 .300 OBP .278 .453 SLG .326 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 54/22 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings