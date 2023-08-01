At +6600 as of December 31, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Packers games last season went over the point total.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it ranked 17th defensively with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.

Green Bay collected five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.