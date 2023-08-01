Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (13.4%).
- In 37.1% of his games this year (36 of 97), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.27), 50th in WHIP (1.411), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
