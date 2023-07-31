Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .202.
- Adames has had a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 96 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.227
|AVG
|.178
|.300
|OBP
|.274
|.453
|SLG
|.322
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|54/22
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.09, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
