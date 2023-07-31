William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, William Contreras (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .276 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 59 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (29 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 86 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.273
|AVG
|.279
|.357
|OBP
|.344
|.433
|SLG
|.465
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|25
|26/19
|K/BB
|44/14
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
