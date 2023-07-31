On Monday, Victor Caratini (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .250 with a double, five home runs and 16 walks.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 13 games this year (32.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .222 AVG .275 .342 OBP .342 .381 SLG .362 4 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings