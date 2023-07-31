On Monday, Christian Yelich (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 111 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .482.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.

He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.6%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .300 AVG .273 .387 OBP .357 .495 SLG .470 21 XBH 21 7 HR 9 28 RBI 32 46/25 K/BB 43/25 12 SB 10

