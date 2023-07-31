Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Carlos Santana (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.
- In 56 of 96 games this year (58.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven in a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.232
|AVG
|.234
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|37
|31/22
|K/BB
|39/25
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
