How to Watch the Brewers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB action with 111 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers' .233 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 441 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.241).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Burnes is aiming to record his sixth straight quality start in this outing.
- Burnes will aim to go five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|L 11-5
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Rich Hill
