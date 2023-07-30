Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .204 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Adames has recorded a hit in 53 of 95 games this year (55.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.8%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Adames has an RBI in 27 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.227
|AVG
|.181
|.300
|OBP
|.275
|.453
|SLG
|.328
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|52/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 20-year-old right-hander.
