A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Kahleah Copper (18.6 points per game, 10th in league) and the Chicago Sky (9-15) welcome in Brittney Griner (18.2, 11th) and the Phoenix Mercury (6-17) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and AZFamily.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3, AZFamily

ESPN3, AZFamily Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mercury

The 78.1 points per game Chicago puts up are 5.4 fewer points than Phoenix allows (83.5).

Chicago is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 6-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.5% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.0% from beyond the arc, 0.7% higher than the 34.3% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sky have assembled an 8-4 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 34.3% of their three-point shots.

Chicago and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Chicago averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

On offense, the Sky have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 79.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 78.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Chicago's defense has been less stingy as of late, as the team has allowed 82.7 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 82.5 points per game its opponents average on the season.

During their last 10 outings, the Sky are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.7 compared to 7.3 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (35.6% compared to 35.0% season-long).

Sky Injuries