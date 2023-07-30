Christian Yelich -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (110) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 38th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (71 of 101), with multiple hits 29 times (28.7%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (37 of 101), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this year (50.5%), including 20 games with multiple runs (19.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .300 AVG .273 .387 OBP .356 .495 SLG .459 21 XBH 20 7 HR 8 28 RBI 30 46/25 K/BB 43/24 12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings