Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (110) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (71 of 101), with multiple hits 29 times (28.7%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (37 of 101), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this year (50.5%), including 20 games with multiple runs (19.8%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.300
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.356
|.495
|SLG
|.459
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|30
|46/25
|K/BB
|43/24
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
