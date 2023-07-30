Marina Mabrey and the Phoenix Mercury will battle when the Chicago Sky (9-15) meet the Mercury (6-17) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 30 at 4:00 PM ET.

Chicago lost to Seattle 83-74 in its last game. Kahleah Copper led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals, followed by Dana Evans with 12 points. Phoenix lost to Atlanta 78-65 in their last game. Megan Gustafson (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, 53.8 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-275 to win)

Sky (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+230 to win)

Mercury (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-7.5)

Sky (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Sky Season Stats

The Sky have struggled to put up points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.1 points per game. They've played better defensively, ranking sixth by giving up 82.5 points per contest.

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 33.8 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 35.1 rebounds allowed per game.

So far this season, the Sky rank fourth in the league in assists, putting up 19.8 per game.

Chicago is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky are sinking 7.3 treys per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while owning a 35% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for Chicago, who is allowing 6.1 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 32.4% shooting percentage from three-point land (third-best).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have been significantly better offensively at home, where they average 80.6 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 75.2 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they allow 84.3 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to average 80.5 per game.

Chicago rebounds worse at home than on the road (31.9 RPG at home, 35.9 on the road), but it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (34.9 at home, 35.3 on the road).

On average, the Sky collect more assists at home than they do on the road (20.6 at home, 18.8 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Chicago is turning the ball over less often in home games (13 per game) than away (14.9), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.9 per game) compared to on the road (14.3).

This year, the Sky are averaging 7.9 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.6 on the road (while shooting 38.3% from distance in home games compared to 31.2% on the road).

This year, Chicago averages 6.5 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 5.5 on the road (while allowing 33.7% shooting from distance in home games compared to 30.7% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won four of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

The Sky have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Chicago is 11-12-0 against the spread this year.

The Sky have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

