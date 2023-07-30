AJ Smith-Shawver is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 109 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 28th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 435 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (5-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Adrian Houser MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester

