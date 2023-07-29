The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while batting .203.

In 52 of 94 games this year (55.3%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .227 AVG .179 .300 OBP .275 .453 SLG .329 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings