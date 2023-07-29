Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while batting .203.
- In 52 of 94 games this year (55.3%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.179
|.300
|OBP
|.275
|.453
|SLG
|.329
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7).
