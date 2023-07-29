Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has a double, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .248.
- Caratini has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Caratini has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 12 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.273
|.342
|OBP
|.333
|.381
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
