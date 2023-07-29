As of December 31 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it ranked 17th defensively with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay posted a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In addition, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

