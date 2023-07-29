Laslo Djere will take on Zhizhen Zhang in the Hamburg European Open semifinals on Saturday, July 29.

Djere is getting -175 odds to earn a spot in the final over Zhang (+135).

Laslo Djere vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

Round: Semifinals

Date: Saturday, July 29

Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 63.6% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Zhizhen Zhang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +600 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Laslo Djere vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Djere advanced past No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 7-5, 6-3.

Zhang will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 61-ranked Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Djere has played 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.1% of them.

Djere has played 21 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Zhang has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Zhang has averaged 26.7 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Djere and Zhang have not competed against each other.

