The Atlanta Braves (65-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) will square off on Saturday, July 29 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Julio Teheran toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+170). The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 88 times and won 57, or 64.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have gone 20-8 (71.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 4-6 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Abraham Toro 0.5 (-200) - 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -184 - 1st

