Brewers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (65-36) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 29.
The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).
Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (430 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 24
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 25
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|L 10-7
|Adrian Houser vs Yonny Chirinos
|July 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bryce Elder
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.